What McDonald's Is Doing For Texas Students Who Take The STAAR Test

While students and teachers have navigated changes in the classroom amid the pandemic, the importance of education and showcasing that knowledge has never waned. The Texas Education Agency, administers its standardized STAAR test for grades 3 through 12.

To assist students get a bright start to their test taking day, KENS5 reported that McDonald's will be giving Texas students and educators free breakfast from 6 till 9 a.m. on April 5. The dine-in only option includes the choice of an Egg McMuffin sandwich or a fruit and maple oatmeal. In addition, diners can choose from a 1% low-fat milk, apple juice, or orange juice as their beverage, and may request apple slices as well. The special offer is available for students in third through eighth grade, within the presence of a parent or guardian. In addition, educators will need to show proper ID to receive the offer.

McDonald's has previously offered free breakfast promotions. In October 2021, the Golden Arches provided free Thank You meals to educators. The idea was to show their appreciation for all the effort to keep students grounded during difficult times. Although the gesture might not be grand, that little tasty treat to start the day on a happy note could be the boost to achieve great things.