Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat Oatmeal

If you are a fan of oatmeal, you may want to look away and stop reading because Andrew Zimmern revealed that he is not, and his thoughts on this staple may leave you feeling a little oat-rageous. What does the celebrity chef who has eaten some rather interesting foods over the course of his career have against this porridge?

We're truly flummoxed by this admission because Healthline shares that oatmeal is both delicious and nutritious. Cooking Light calls it a "superstar" in the world of grains and explains it comes in three varieties — milled, steel-cut, and rolled oat. This cereal is often described as having a mild but sweet taste, and it can be eaten as a hot cereal or served at room temperature if you are eating the overnight type that have been soaked properly in a liquid of your choosing.

Ok, sure, when you think of oatmeal you might think of mush or about Charles Dickens and his story of the orphaned Oliver Twist. But this gruel has come a long way since the Victorian era. When Quaker Oats started making its instant version of this dish, it became a convenient food that parents on the go could feel good about feeding their kids and themselves. So, what could Zimmern possibly have against it?