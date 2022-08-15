How Diva Q And Sweet Baby Ray's Dave Raymond Became Friends — Exclusive

Dave Raymond, the genius behind Sweet Baby Ray's, and Diva Q met well before Bennett made her move to Florida. "I was still living in Canada at the time," Diva Q told Mashed. "I met him at a national barbecue conference and he sat down and started talking to me ... This is at least 12 years ago, if not a lot longer."

They kept on talking at fire pits — Bennett asking the questions that would eventually earn her over 400 barbecue awards. "We would sit there until the wee hours in the morning, sipping whiskey," Diva Q dished. "It's some of my fondest memories with people like Dave Raymond and other luminaries in the barbecue world." To this day, Bennett says that she and Raymond have maintained their friendship. "We always have a chance to keep in touch. We email back and forth about three or four times a year ... Sometimes, we'll get on the phone," Diva Q told Mashed. "He has always been supportive of me in my career and truly one of the most sincere gentlemen ... and absolutely encouraging. The world needs more people like Dave."

