When You Know You're Not Using Enough Butter, According To Ree Drummond - Exclusive

Like Edie Sedgwick to Andy Warhol, butter is Ree Drummond's muse. The Pioneer Woman's fridge — as she happily admitted about a decade ago on her blog – is usually stocked with pounds of the deliciously fat-heavy churned cream. "It adds color, flavor, beauty, and joy to absolutely everything I cook," she affirmed.

Don't make the mistake of thinking that Drummond was exaggerating for the sake of internet scandal. Over a two-week period in 2011, Drummond wrote that she went through 121 pounds (that's 484 sticks) of butter. True to form, butter figures in the majority of The Pioneer Woman's most coveted recipes, including chicken-fried steaks, cinnamon rolls, and potatoes au gratin.

Julia Child is indisputably butter's fairy godmother. Ree Drummond, however, is surely its most devoted apostle. As such, when Mashed sat down to talk exclusively with The Pioneer Woman, we had to ask her for the telltale signs that a dish doesn't have enough butter in it.