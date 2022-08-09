Ree Drummond Talks Big Bad Budget Battle, Cooking For Cowboys, And More - Exclusive Interview

Congrats on "Big Bad Budget Battle"! One of the first TV competitions we saw you in was back in 2010. Bobby Flay came to your house, and you did a throwdown before Thanksgiving. Trisha Yearwood judged. You wrote in a blog post after that you slept for a month. Take us back to that time — if you watched the show today, what feedback would you give yourself?

Oh, my goodness. First of all, I would wear cooler clothes. I was covered in sweat 30 minutes in, and it was a seven- or eight-hour ordeal. I would've cranked the AC along those same lines. But I probably would have done a lot more prep ahead of time and thought things through [more]. I remember thinking, "Well, I'm going to make my classics for Thanksgiving," and I didn't really give too much thought to it.

It worked out. I wound up winning the throwdown, but you can always watch old clips of yourself and think, "Wow, don't do your eye makeup like that!" or "Wear something a little cooler next time." But that was such an incredible experience and couldn't have been more crazy and fun.

You have since judged alongside Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Ann Burrell, and Aarón Sánchez on "Beat Bobby Flay," "Food Network Star," "The Kitchen," and more. On "Iron Chef America," you reunited with Trisha Yearwood, both as judges. On the judging side of things, who's the best judge that you've worked with? And what were your takeaways for "Big Bad Budget Battle"?

Oh, wow. I promise I'm not saying this because I just shot with her, but my experience with Damaris Phillips — she was a judge on "Big Bad Budget Battle" — was incredible. All the judges I've worked with are amazing and bring their own point of view. It was the first time I had ever met or worked with Damaris, and her feedback is so right on the money and descriptive and sharp. You can tell that she is 100% there and engaged and thinking through each piece of feedback she gives. I honestly learned as much from Damaris as I did from the cooking contestants on the new show.