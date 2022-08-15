The Shocking Reason Capri Sun Pouches Were Just Recalled
For many of us, Capri Sun juice pouches were a big part of our childhood. You know, walking to the cafeteria with your lunchbox, pulling out your Capri Sun, punching the straw in — or all the way through, if you weren't careful — and enjoying some Roarin' Water. Maybe you even experienced the pain that follows laughing so hard you shoot juice out of your nose.
However, in addition to having plenty of popular Capri Sun flavors to choose from, you might've gotten a little more than you bargained for, in the form of mold. Yes, mold. Back in 2018, Capri Sun told Today that these were "isolated cases," but the fact remains that the juice pouches still occasionally contain contaminants.
On August 15, Capri Sun issued a recall of its Wild Cherry juice pouches, saying they may have been tainted with a specific kind of unwelcome ingredient at their production plants. Kind of weird, right?
Avoid Capri Sun's Wild Cherry juice pouches for a while
According to Fox 8, more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry-flavored juice pouches are being recalled due to possible contamination. The brand believes that a diluted form of the cleaning solution used on processing equipment may have accidentally contaminated a batch of the Wild Cherry juice.
Although no one has fallen ill, several customers have complained to the brand about the juice tasting strange. Per TMZ, Capri Sun does not know where exactly the affected cases were shipped or who might have purchased them. However, the brand was able to narrow it down to cases labeled with an expiration date of June 25, 2023.
If you have a case of Wild Cherry juice pouches with this date, you can reach out to the company for a refund. In the meantime, you can enjoy any other flavor of Capri Sun, or even try another brand, like Kool-Aid Jammers or Hi-C. Stay safe, and stay hydrated!