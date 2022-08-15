The Shocking Reason Capri Sun Pouches Were Just Recalled

For many of us, Capri Sun juice pouches were a big part of our childhood. You know, walking to the cafeteria with your lunchbox, pulling out your Capri Sun, punching the straw in — or all the way through, if you weren't careful — and enjoying some Roarin' Water. Maybe you even experienced the pain that follows laughing so hard you shoot juice out of your nose.

However, in addition to having plenty of popular Capri Sun flavors to choose from, you might've gotten a little more than you bargained for, in the form of mold. Yes, mold. Back in 2018, Capri Sun told Today that these were "isolated cases," but the fact remains that the juice pouches still occasionally contain contaminants.

On August 15, Capri Sun issued a recall of its Wild Cherry juice pouches, saying they may have been tainted with a specific kind of unwelcome ingredient at their production plants. Kind of weird, right?