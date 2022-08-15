The Sweet Treats Headed To Cracker Barrel This Fall

Fall not only brings cooler weather, but arguably some of the best seasonal food and drinks of the year. If we walk into a coffee shop in the fall and are not immediately hit with the smell of cinnamon or giant signs advertising some form of pumpkin spice latte, it's a wrap. People are truly obsessed with comforting fall flavors, so much so that Starbucks has sold over 424 million pumpkin spice lattes since the drink was introduced in 2003 (per Well + Good).

According to Food & Drink Resources, creating hype around seasonal/limited-time-only items is not only great from a marketing perspective but also gives businesses a chance to test new menu items. Although Cracker Barrel is predominantly known for simple breakfast food, it has been incorporating exciting, limited-time menu options to keep customers engaged. This year, in celebration of summer, the brand introduced a Rocket Pop Mimosa, which is fun to order whether you "do it for the 'gram" or for nostalgia (via Restaurant News). Now that fall is around the corner, Cracker Barrel is at it again with sweet new menu items that will satisfy seasonal cravings.