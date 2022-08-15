Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Are In An Uproar Over Its Mini Beef Tacos

Often, when a well-adored product returns to Trader Joe's shelves the store is met with praise from its customers. But that was not the case for its Mini Beef Tacos. According to the Reddit post's comment section, the comeback product's quality has decreased. Many users complained that the mini tacos did not have much beef inside of them. One user wrote, "Half the ones I had were nothing but tortilla."

So what could explain this perceived change in Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos? Some Redditors think Trader Joe's switched the product's manufacturer. One user wrote, "The mini beef tacos from the previous manufacturer were way better than these. Never buying again, they were terrible." Another posted, "The new ones are awful. The previous manufacturer was way better. These ones are so tough, you could break a tooth on them."

And Trader Joe's shoppers aren't just taking to Reddit to note their displeasure over the new manufacturer's Mini Beef Tacos. In an Instagram post made by traderjoeslist announcing the return of the product, the comment section was filled with dissatisfied TJ fans. Of course, taste is subjective. But one way a person might make their food taste closer to what they want is to try out different recipes for taco lovers instead.