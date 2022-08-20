The One Food Type You Shouldn't Eat Before Bedtime

Food fashions come and go. And even what's considered healthy can change, subject to new scientific research, changes in food production, and, yes, tastes. But one thing that never changes is people's need for sleep. But for many Americans (11%, according to some studies), a good night's sleep is elusive, per the American Sleep Apnea Association.

There are a number of factors involved in sleeping well, including external lights, physical activities, phone usage, and hormones (per Experience Life). But you can help get a better, sounder evening's rest by eating the right kinds of foods — and avoiding the others — before you go to bed.

First of all (and perhaps most disappointing to food lovers), eating right before bed isn't usually a great idea — it's best to stop eating a couple of hours before going to sleep, per Experience Life. When your body needs rest, spending extra time digesting should not be on the menu. This is a key reason that eating large amounts of protein before hitting the sack may not be ideal, according to registered dietitian Emily Wunder, MSCN, RD, LDN.