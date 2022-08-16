The Grey's Anatomy Star Who Ate At Martha Stewart's New Restaurant

If you follow Martha Stewart at all, then you know that over the course of her decades-long career her star has only continued to rise. She may be getting older, and her Martha Stewart Living Magazine may have just made the big switch to being a digital-only publication (via Eater), but Stewart has so many irons in the fire that it doesn't even seem to matter. She's appeared on several recent television shows, including "Chopped," "Clipped!," and her "The Great American Tag Sale" special (via IMDb); she has a line of chardonnay with the brand 19 Crimes Wine (her BFF Snoop Dogg does, too); and now, for the first time, Stewart has her own restaurant.

Inspired by her farmhouse in upstate New York, Stewart's Las Vegas restaurant The Bedford opened on August 12 (via Vegas Magazine). The restaurant was designed to look just like the interior of Stewart's home, and even the place settings are replicas of what you would find if you were invited to Stewart's home for dinner. We know that Stewart runs with a famous crowd — Snoop Dogg isn't her only celebrity friend, you know — but fans still seemed excited when she shared a photo of a "Grey's Anatomy" superstar enjoying a meal at the newly opened restaurant.