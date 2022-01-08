Martha Stewart 'Completely Fashioned' Her New Restaurant After This House

Airing the dirty laundry. Putting it all out on front street. Martha Stewart has been leaving her house on display for all to see since long before it was cool to Zoom from the home office, as she's gone from home-caterer to lifestyle guru over the past 40-plus years. Now, Stewart is reaching new levels of sharing by inviting fans to her house for dinner ... or, at least, inviting them to a replica of her house. Stewart's new restaurant in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, is "completely fashioned after the winter house at my farm in Bedford, where I basically live," Stewart told People. And with all the homes Stewart probably owns, the one where she "basically lives" is definitely the one we want to see.

Stewart became the 80-year-old icon she is today by reframing the concept of "homemaker;" she showed America how to furnish a home, fill it with food and friends, and get the occasional red wine stain out of your linen tablecloth – all while quietly building a global empire. Britannica calls Stewart an entrepreneur and "domestic lifestyle innovator" (and if anyone is still using the term "homemaker" instead of that one, they are doing it wrong). But who knew that while curtain-twitchers up and down the block might have been vying for a glimpse at Stewart's house in Bedford for years, all they had to do was wait for the opening of her new restaurant in Vegas to be given a literal seat at the table.