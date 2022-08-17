Twitter Is Impressed With Duff Goldman's 'Cake Of The Week' Pick

Charm City Cakes has made a big-time name for itself, even serving its goods at Barack Obama's 2008 inauguration (via its official website). Chef Duff Goldman founded the business in 2002, and the first wedding cake it created was for the bassist of Clutch, his favorite band. After gaining popularity, Charm City Cakes eventually appeared on the Food Network due to its out-of-this-world ability to create unique cakes.

Upon looking at Charm City's photo gallery, you'll see a plethora of cakes, including ones that resemble gas pumps, basketballs with sneakers, "Harry Potter" books, and a bag of Doritos chips. Along with custom cakes, the shop sells small cakes, wedding cakes, and treats that are ready to order, such as cupcakes and cakes in a jar. For the biggest fans, they even have a merch store with shirts, hats, aprons, and more.

It's safe to say the employees at Charm City Cakes are full of talent. Earlier this week, Goldman posted an image to Twitter highlighting some of that talent, showing off an amazing cake.