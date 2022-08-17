Auntie Anne's Is Celebrating Oktoberfest In The Best Way

When you're doing some early Christmas shopping and find yourself hungry while power-lifting shopping bags, you might turn to the mall food court for a quick snack. And some might argue that there's no better pick-me-up than a fresh, buttery, soft pretzel and a cup of ice cold lemonade from Auntie Anne's. With pretzels covered in salt, cinnamon, pepperoni, and even wrapped around little hot dogs, Auntie Anne's certainly has made a name for itself in the world of soft pretzels. But have you ever thought, "I wish Auntie Anne's made a beer to go with all these pretzels?"

According to PR Newswire, Auntie Anne's has teamed up with Evil Genius Beer Company to release Auntie Anne's first-ever beer. Designed as a way to combine an "authentic Oktoberfest experience" with the pretzel company's famous soft pretzels, "Is Butter a Carb?" is a lager-style beer brewed with imported German hops and, oddly enough, "fresh-baked Auntie Anne's soft pretzels." Auntie Anne's describes the beer as having a "a rich malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character," alongside a 'prominent toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity." Presumably, "Is Butter a Carb" wants you to feel like you just drank a beer and had a bite of Auntie Anne's pretzels all in the same sip.

But why celebrate Oktoberfest with beer and pretzels anyway?