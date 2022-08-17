Insomnia Cookies' New Flavor Is Inspired By A Nostalgic Sandwich

Insomnia Cookies, a chain of cookie restaurants with more than 150 locations nationwide, just announced its late-summer seasonal offerings on Instagram. There are two new flavors, only available until September 25, including one called Midnight Berry, which is stuffed with berry-flavored cereal, but the one that will remind you of an elementary school lunch gone haywire is the Deluxe Filled PB&J. The brand says these grape jelly-stuffed peanut butter cookies are "super limited-edition & available in limited quantities at select locations," so those who want to try one should come to terms with the fact that actually getting to taste one of these nostalgia-fueled treats might be harder than a 6th-grade math test.

In fact, fans in the comment section of Insomnia's Instagram post were already complaining about how hard it was to access the shop. "I wish I had an Insomnia Cookie shop closer to me," lamented one user. "The closest one is in Chicago, and even then that's hours away." The brand does ship, but it sounds like the new flavor still might be harder to get ahold of than the answers to next week's history exam.

In an announcement obtained by Mashed, the brand did mention that they will drop two more fan favorites in September. Classic Cookies 'N Cream will be available for one week starting September 6 and Classic Caramel Apple Pie for one week starting September 13.