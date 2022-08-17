New Survey Reveals The Best Sweet Treat At McDonald's

Revolutionizing the fast-food industry since its opening in 1955, McDonald's has gained many competitors throughout the decades. Still, the restaurant remains one of the most recognizable (and popular) fast-food chains around the world. And even with its inflation-induced price hikes, McDonald's is still considered relatively affordable.

The Golden Arches are a solid beacon signaling an affordable and quick meal. And if you have a hankering for something sweet to go along with your Big Mac and fries, McDonald's has a wide variety of dessert options. From the ever-popular McFlurry to the apple pies to the chocolate chip cookies, the chain has plenty of menu items for anyone with a sweet tooth.

But which of McDonald's many treat options is customers' very favorite of them all? To find out, Mashed asked nearly 600 U.S.-based respondents to share their feedback about which dessert options they just can't resist at the fast-food chain.