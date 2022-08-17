New Survey Reveals The Best Sweet Treat At McDonald's
Revolutionizing the fast-food industry since its opening in 1955, McDonald's has gained many competitors throughout the decades. Still, the restaurant remains one of the most recognizable (and popular) fast-food chains around the world. And even with its inflation-induced price hikes, McDonald's is still considered relatively affordable.
The Golden Arches are a solid beacon signaling an affordable and quick meal. And if you have a hankering for something sweet to go along with your Big Mac and fries, McDonald's has a wide variety of dessert options. From the ever-popular McFlurry to the apple pies to the chocolate chip cookies, the chain has plenty of menu items for anyone with a sweet tooth.
But which of McDonald's many treat options is customers' very favorite of them all? To find out, Mashed asked nearly 600 U.S.-based respondents to share their feedback about which dessert options they just can't resist at the fast-food chain.
A little McControversy can't stop the McFlurry
In a Mashed survey asking 599 people, "Which is the best sweet treat at McDonald's?," even McDonald's broken ice cream machines couldn't stop the dairy-based desserts from taking the top two spots. With 221 responses or 36.89% of the vote, the McFlurry came in first place in Mashed's poll. Second place went to the milkshakes, which earned 16.03% of votes.
Taking a detour from ice cream, in third place with 89 votes or 14.86% is the apple pie. A close fourth at 84 votes or 14.02% is the sundae, and in fifth place is the vanilla cone at 72 votes or 12.02%. Coming in last was the chocolate chip cookie, with only 37 votes or 6.18%.
And while the McFlurry is clearly a fan favorite, there's a significant chance you won't be able to order the creamy treat next time you visit the fast-food chain. According to a September 2021 report from The Wall Street Journal, the FTC is looking into why McDonald's soft-serve machines are out of commission so often. And according to a March report from The New York Times, 25 states have proposed bills that would require manufacturers to make repair information available. The broken machine issue has even gone mainstream, inspiring the project McBroken, which tracks which McFlurry machines are broken or working at any given time.