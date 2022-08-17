Diva Q Lays Out BBQ's Number One Ground Rule - Exclusive

If there's one thing that Danielle Bennett — aka Diva Q — cannot stand anymore, it's mansplaining. "I'm really over the whole mansplaining thing at this point," the pit master exclusively told Mashed. "That still happens for all female barbecuers."

That's a rule of thumb that you should probably learn pretty fast if you frequent or plan on frequenting BBQ competitions. Take it from Bennett, who, in addition to being a meat-science aficionado like no one else you've met, has racked up her fair share of perfect 180 scores at contests.

"If a person's at a contest, they probably have a clue what they're doing, to some degree," Bennett advised. "Be respectable of everybody that's at a barbecue contest. This also goes with when you see people posting things on Instagram or social media ... I always get a kick out of it because I'll do something a certain way and they're like, 'Why didn't you do it this way?' Because this is my house and this is how I do it. I'm not going to tell you what to do in your house."

Respect for fellow BBQ lovers aside, Bennett says there's another rule you should always follow if you want the BBQ community to welcome you with open arms.