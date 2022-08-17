Buffalo Wild Wings' New Menu Item Combines Pizza And Wings

Watching or attending a sporting event may not be everybody's favorite pastime, but we can probably all agree that indulging in a meal made up of traditional gameday fare doesn't make the experience any worse. Hot dogs, for example, just seem to taste better when you're munching on them during a baseball game, and who doesn't enjoy eating ice cream out of a tiny plastic baseball cap?

Now, if you're one of those sports fans who mainly shows up on gameday for the snacks (no judgment here), you may not have realized that the 2022 NFL pre-season kicked off earlier this month on Thursday, August 4. Therefore, you may also not have realized that it's time to start transitioning from snacking on peanuts and Cracker Jacks to the classic football food pairing of pizza and chicken wings. The combo is a fairly common find at pizzerias, but if you and your jersey-clad pals are headed to a wing-centric sports bar to watch your favorite team, it may be a little bit tougher to get your hands on both of these particular finger foods — or, at least, it was until now.

According to Food & Wine, the popular gameday hot spot Buffalo Wild Wings will be diving into the world of pizza this football season with the launch of its new Boneless Bar Pizzas, which combines wings and 'za together into a single dish.