Everything We Know About Girl Scouts' New Cookie Flavor

While spring is normally the time that Girl Scout troops make big pushes to sell boxes of cookies in neighborhoods around the United States, that doesn't mean fans of the famous flavors like Tagalongs and Thin Mints have to suffer through the rest of 2022 waiting to indulge. Girl Scout Cookies are actually available for sale year-round, according to Totally the Bomb.

All those sales of Girl Scout Cookies; whether outside a grocery store in March or a quick pick-up in August, equally benefit the scouts, too. The sales support experiences and opportunities for Girl Scouts according to the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). The vast majority of the money from Girl Scout Cookies sales goes to those causes, around 65% to 75% (per the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland). Thus, when you buy a box, you're doing much more than just treating yourself to a sweet snack. You're also making life a bit sweeter for the girls and the causes they care about. And, to diversify your sweet snacking options, GSUSA just dropped the news on a new flavor that represents a play on a beloved classic.