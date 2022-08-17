Everything We Know About Girl Scouts' New Cookie Flavor
While spring is normally the time that Girl Scout troops make big pushes to sell boxes of cookies in neighborhoods around the United States, that doesn't mean fans of the famous flavors like Tagalongs and Thin Mints have to suffer through the rest of 2022 waiting to indulge. Girl Scout Cookies are actually available for sale year-round, according to Totally the Bomb.
All those sales of Girl Scout Cookies; whether outside a grocery store in March or a quick pick-up in August, equally benefit the scouts, too. The sales support experiences and opportunities for Girl Scouts according to the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). The vast majority of the money from Girl Scout Cookies sales goes to those causes, around 65% to 75% (per the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland). Thus, when you buy a box, you're doing much more than just treating yourself to a sweet snack. You're also making life a bit sweeter for the girls and the causes they care about. And, to diversify your sweet snacking options, GSUSA just dropped the news on a new flavor that represents a play on a beloved classic.
Don't be wary of this raspberry
A new Girl Scout cookie flavor available for 2023 is a fruity take on the most popular Girl Scout cookie in the United States, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), The "Raspberry Rally" cookie features the same chocolate coating as Thin Mints but inside is a raspberry-flavored wafer. You won't be able to pick up a box of the Raspberry Rally cookies in person from any Girl Scout you know, though.
The press release states that the Raspberry Rally cookies will only be offered online to enhance "girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills." As Today notes, GSUSA elevated its e-commerce in 2021. That includes a Cookie Finder, a tool that locates the nearest council, delivery partnerships with DoorDash and GrubHub, and direct shipping. GSUSA states there are also Cookie Finder apps for both Android and iOS devices.
GSUSA stresses that to ensure the right Girl Scout gets credit for your purchase, customers should use the Digital Cookie platform for online sales. If you don't already know a Girl Scout, then you can use the organization's Cookie Finder which will direct you to the nearest location for your sugary fix.