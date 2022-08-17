Aldi Just Teased Its Fall Food Lineup On Twitter

As far as seasonal food items go, fall seems to get the most hype. Desserts and savory food items are like Cinderella's carriage and turn into pumpkins, warm spices fill the air ... it's just a comforting time of year. Trader Joe's and Aldi know how to play into this seasonal excitement, leading you to impulse buy left and right (per ConnectPOS). One of the key differences between seasonal shopping at TJ's versus Aldi is that TJ's seasonal items stay on the shelves for a few weeks, while at Aldi, you may only see the item for one week and one week only (via Real Simple).

Aldi's weekly, limited-time items are known as "Aldi Finds," and if they sell out before you make it to the store that week, you're out of luck. If the item is really popular, there's a chance the brand will add it to the shelves permanently, but that isn't as likely with seasonal items. Instead of being outraged about the items being discontinued, like people are at Trader Joe's, at Aldi you kind of expect it, so there's peace in trying it once and moving on. The affordable grocery store just teased its fall food lineup for the week of 8/24 on Twitter, so you can start getting your game plan together for snagging these items before they're gone.