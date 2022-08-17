Aldi Just Teased Its Fall Food Lineup On Twitter
As far as seasonal food items go, fall seems to get the most hype. Desserts and savory food items are like Cinderella's carriage and turn into pumpkins, warm spices fill the air ... it's just a comforting time of year. Trader Joe's and Aldi know how to play into this seasonal excitement, leading you to impulse buy left and right (per ConnectPOS). One of the key differences between seasonal shopping at TJ's versus Aldi is that TJ's seasonal items stay on the shelves for a few weeks, while at Aldi, you may only see the item for one week and one week only (via Real Simple).
Aldi's weekly, limited-time items are known as "Aldi Finds," and if they sell out before you make it to the store that week, you're out of luck. If the item is really popular, there's a chance the brand will add it to the shelves permanently, but that isn't as likely with seasonal items. Instead of being outraged about the items being discontinued, like people are at Trader Joe's, at Aldi you kind of expect it, so there's peace in trying it once and moving on. The affordable grocery store just teased its fall food lineup for the week of 8/24 on Twitter, so you can start getting your game plan together for snagging these items before they're gone.
'It's August to you, but it's Pumpkin Spice Eve to us'
Starbucks is far from the only company that hypes up pumpkin spice season anymore, as other brands are joining in on the fun. Aldi teases its new product lineup once a week on Twitter, and the grocery store's latest post was the first taste of fall products. The video that the brand posted moves pretty fast, but if you follow the link in the post, you can take a closer look at all the autumnal goodies. One item that is returning from last year's fall lineup is the Pumpkin Cheesecake Drizzled Caramel Corn (via Today). How they fit so many fall buzzwords into one snack is beyond us.
Another intriguing item on the savory side of the aisle is Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce. It's one of those combinations that sounds so strange that you just have to try it, and Aldi knows it. Apples often get overshadowed by pumpkins in the fall, but the affordable grocery store didn't leave them out of the party, so Organic Apple Cinnamon Coconut Clusters will also be hitting the shelves next week. A couple of other fun-sounding items include a kid's wearable bear blanket, a portable blender, and a cinnamon latte candle (via the chain's official website). Oh, did we forget to mention S'mores Mini Cupcakes? Sounds like Aldi, like many of us, isn't quite ready for summer to be over after all.