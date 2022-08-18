Why Fat Brands Has To Pay $2.5 Million To Shareholders

Success appeared to follow Fat Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. It took him three years to get a four-year Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Southern California, according to The Los Angeles Times. He also started a financial services firm when he was just 21 years old, and counted philanthropist Eli Broad as one of his supporters (per Entrepreneur). After he left Los Angeles to return to his home city of Portland, Oregon, he founded a second company named Fog Cutter Capital, which eventually went on to purchase a controlling stake in the struggling food company Fatburger.

But life took a decidedly unpleasant turn for the businessman, when, according to the LA Times, authorities picked up one of Weiderhorn's business partners on a 22-count federal indictment that included mail fraud, money laundering, and witness tampering. Weiderhorn himself got caught up in the investigation and eventually spent 15 months in prison for paying his associate a sum of money illegally, and for submitting a false tax return (via LA Times).

Weiderhorn appeared to have put all that behind him after he left prison and became Fatburger's Chief Executive. He also proceeded to turn the company around, and today, Fatburger is part of Fat Brands, which owns several restaurant chains including Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's World Famous Wings, and Yalla Mediterranean.