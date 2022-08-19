Diva Q Teaches Us The Keys To Barbecuing With Whiskey - Exclusive

Danielle "Diva Q" Bennett comes from a long line of strong females with solid culinary skills. "Both my mother and my grandmother are kickass strong women," the pit master spilled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "My mother was a scotch and water drinker and my grandmother was a whiskey drinker. I inherited both of those things, naturally."

Bennett put her culinary inheritance to good use. Soon after she started on the BBQ competition circuit — well before she'd become "Diva Q" or racked up a medal collection that earned her the title "keeper of the flame" — she became famous for her love for whiskey, in particular.

"I was well known for always having a really good selection of whiskey," Bennett remembered. In those early years, she'd sit late into the night at fire pits with the likes of Sweet Baby Ray's Dave Raymond, whiskey in hand, drinking in BBQ knowledge from the masters. These days, Diva Q doesn't compete much. Whiskey, however, is still an important part of her repertoire, especially when barbecuing. Most recently, the goddess of barbecue has teamed up with WhistlePig Whiskey to play with adding "layers of flavor" to her award-winning barbecue recipes. These are her two unbreakable whiskey-barbecue ground rules.