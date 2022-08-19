Vegans Just Received The Best News From Taco Bell

There's no denying it: vegan food is finally having the moment it deserves. Most vegans can agree that options are almost guaranteed to be available anywhere. And if not, most restaurants have no problem making substitutions and adjustments for their vegan guests. Whether you choose to be vegan for the animals, the environment, or the possible health benefits, you'll certainly find it easier now than ever before to stick to the formerly-restrictive diet. It's all thanks to the innovative plant-based animal food alternatives out there, like Impossible Burgers and oat milk, even everyday omnivores want in on the animal-free action. In fact, non-vegans make up about 90% of the consumers for these alternatives (via VegNews).

Taco Bell has always been a champion in vegan-friendly fast food with its robust vegetarian-friendly menu, which is recognized by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA), as per Taco Bell. But now, both omnivores and herbivores can rejoice, as the Mexican-inspired chain has announced that it will be enhancing its vegetarian options in a major way, as per Forbes.