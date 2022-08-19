Vegans Just Received The Best News From Taco Bell
There's no denying it: vegan food is finally having the moment it deserves. Most vegans can agree that options are almost guaranteed to be available anywhere. And if not, most restaurants have no problem making substitutions and adjustments for their vegan guests. Whether you choose to be vegan for the animals, the environment, or the possible health benefits, you'll certainly find it easier now than ever before to stick to the formerly-restrictive diet. It's all thanks to the innovative plant-based animal food alternatives out there, like Impossible Burgers and oat milk, even everyday omnivores want in on the animal-free action. In fact, non-vegans make up about 90% of the consumers for these alternatives (via VegNews).
Taco Bell has always been a champion in vegan-friendly fast food with its robust vegetarian-friendly menu, which is recognized by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA), as per Taco Bell. But now, both omnivores and herbivores can rejoice, as the Mexican-inspired chain has announced that it will be enhancing its vegetarian options in a major way, as per Forbes.
New meat alternative coming to Taco Bell
Since 2019, Taco Bell has been secretly developing a proprietary beef alternative made from pea and soy protein (via Forbes). After testing out the original product in Detroit, the option has now been added to the menu at 50 Taco Bell locations in the south (via VegNews). Not only is this alternative strikingly similar to their beef, but it can be substituted in any menu item for no additional cost. Chief Innovations Officer, Liz Matthews, explained to Forbes, "It was important not to have an upcharge. As a brand, we want make sure this is craveable — as craveable as our seasoned beef — and to democratize the product. We wanted to make sure this was accessible."
If the beef alternative proves to be successful, it will not only be a huge win for Taco Bell, but for the vegan community as a whole. Providing an animal-free alternative that is just as tasty as its traditional counterpart is one thing, but doing so at no additional cost is what really sets it apart. Hopefully, it won't be long before vegans and meat-eaters everywhere can enjoy everything Taco Bell has to offer.