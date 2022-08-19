Why Jon Stewart Is Ending His Beef With Arby's

Former host of "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart, has a long history of bashing Arby's. In 2015, one such attack occurred when Stewart regarded a new Pizza Hut menu item as "the most disgusting food he has seen in his life" before focusing his attention back on the Arby's brand (per the New York Post). "Hey, Arby's, you know I didn't mean that, right? You know you'll always be the worst," he said. "C'mon, Arby's, you're the only food classified as a war crime. You taste like if a stomach could get punched in the balls," Stewart joked.

Shortly after joining Twitter, the New York native took another shot at the fast food establishment. When the Arby's account shared an image of Stewart following them, he replied "Yes ... I've come back up on you ... much like one of your nasty nasty sandwiches." Though the hilarious feud has lasted seven years at this point, a recent revelation might be putting an end to the beef once and for all.