Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Kiwi Vines

You may know Martha Stewart for her cooking endeavors and crafting tips, but she also has quite the green thumb. According to her website, Stewart has a plethora of house plants, which start out in her conservatory on her property in Bedford, New York. She gave a tour of her greenhouse on YouTube in 2016, giving viewers a glimpse into her gardening world as she shared her collections of begonias, orchids, cacti, succulents, and ferns.

In her book "Martha's Flowers," Stewart gives advice on how to care for plants and shares the wisdom she's gained from her many years of gardening. The book contains sections on various types of flowers — including an entire portion on just tulips — and offers tips for when to cut them, what sort of vase to use, and how to arrange the flowers.

Despite her prowess for growing indoor plants and flowers, it's one of Stewart's outdoor plants that has been gaining recent attention on Instagram.