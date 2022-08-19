Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Kiwi Vines
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may know Martha Stewart for her cooking endeavors and crafting tips, but she also has quite the green thumb. According to her website, Stewart has a plethora of house plants, which start out in her conservatory on her property in Bedford, New York. She gave a tour of her greenhouse on YouTube in 2016, giving viewers a glimpse into her gardening world as she shared her collections of begonias, orchids, cacti, succulents, and ferns.
In her book "Martha's Flowers," Stewart gives advice on how to care for plants and shares the wisdom she's gained from her many years of gardening. The book contains sections on various types of flowers — including an entire portion on just tulips — and offers tips for when to cut them, what sort of vase to use, and how to arrange the flowers.
Despite her prowess for growing indoor plants and flowers, it's one of Stewart's outdoor plants that has been gaining recent attention on Instagram.
Martha Stewart's kiwi are thriving this season
Martha Stewart took to Instagram this week to share pics of the kiwi vines — officially called actinidia — growing alongside the southern side of her house on Mount Desert Island in Maine. She shared that the vines have been meticulously cared for since they were planted in the 1920s and due to the dry weather in the area this summer, the kiwi fruits have flourished. She wrote she enjoys this type of kiwi fruit more than the "rough skinned, seed filled" kind hailing from California that most people are used to.
Stewart's fans took to the comments to share how impressed they are with the kiwi vines, with many posting red heart and, of course, kiwi emoji. "I never would have thought that kiwis could survive that [climate]..Amazing! they [look] so healthy" wrote user @juliengray1234567 while Elizabeth Graves, the former editor-in-chief of Martha Stewart Living, wondered what the fate of all those kiwi fruits might be, writing "Wow, and so much fruit. Inquiring minds want to know what exactly you'll do with them!" Another commenter who runs a Maine-based cidery had a fitting suggestion: "They are gorgeous, delicious, and make an interesting wine!"