26% Of People Aren't A Fan Of This Celebrity Chef, According To A New Survey

Before there were celebrity chefs, there were just chefs. No matter how talented they were, they didn't have their own TV show and worldwide fame. That began to change in 1814, when a boy named Marie-Antoine Carême started a job at a French bakery named Patisserie de la Rue de la Paix (per NPR). His story was a tragic one; Carême was abandoned by his parents, forcing him to begin work as a kitchen boy at the age of eight for a place to stay. However, his bleak past didn't hold him back. By the end of his life, he had published popular cookbooks and prepared meals for the royals.

According to WiseTour, celebrity chefs differ tremendously from typical chefs. For one, many of them didn't attend culinary school, and some aren't chefs at all. This is interesting, considering the difference in pay. As of 2008, the top 10 chefs in the world made anywhere between $3 and $18 million, while the salary of other chefs lies between $40,000 and $70,000 per year. Despite the influence a celebrity chef has on home cooks, not everybody is going to like them. Mashed recently conducted a survey to find out which chef is the most disliked out of six options.