Burger King Just Upgraded A Popular Meal Deal

It seems that no company is immune from inflation, even major fast food chains. Fans of the $5 Your Way Deal at Burger King are likely to be miffed at first, as Brand Eating reports that as of August 18, the value option will now be known as the $6 Your Way Deal. That's right, the cost of this combo has gone up an entire dollar, seemingly overnight. However, Burger King is trying to turn lemons into lemonade by significantly upgrading the available options within the meal.

According to Thrillist, the $5 Your Way Deal was initially launched in December of 2021 to great fanfare, but for a limited time. It included a ton of grub for only $5 (plus tax), including a Double Whopper Jr., four-piece chicken nuggets, small drink, and a small order of French fries. This was a big win for Burger King patrons, who were no doubt feeling the pinch of historic food inflation, high gas prices, and generally tough times due to the lingering pandemic. Sadly, the $5 Your Way Deal couldn't last forever, and is now gone (presumably for good) following a brief reemergence in April of 2022. Now, it's being replaced with something that manages to be a little bit better and a little bit worse, all at once.