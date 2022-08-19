Burger King Just Upgraded A Popular Meal Deal
It seems that no company is immune from inflation, even major fast food chains. Fans of the $5 Your Way Deal at Burger King are likely to be miffed at first, as Brand Eating reports that as of August 18, the value option will now be known as the $6 Your Way Deal. That's right, the cost of this combo has gone up an entire dollar, seemingly overnight. However, Burger King is trying to turn lemons into lemonade by significantly upgrading the available options within the meal.
According to Thrillist, the $5 Your Way Deal was initially launched in December of 2021 to great fanfare, but for a limited time. It included a ton of grub for only $5 (plus tax), including a Double Whopper Jr., four-piece chicken nuggets, small drink, and a small order of French fries. This was a big win for Burger King patrons, who were no doubt feeling the pinch of historic food inflation, high gas prices, and generally tough times due to the lingering pandemic. Sadly, the $5 Your Way Deal couldn't last forever, and is now gone (presumably for good) following a brief reemergence in April of 2022. Now, it's being replaced with something that manages to be a little bit better and a little bit worse, all at once.
Here's how Burger King's $6 Your Way Deal stacks up
Obviously, the bad news is that the new Your Way Deal at Burger King is an entire dollar more expensive than its predecessor. Also, unlike its $5 counterpart, it does not include a drink, says Brand Eating. There are always free water cups, right?
However, the beauty of the $6 Your Way Deal is that the customer isn't stuck with only one option to choose from. Instead, patrons can select between two different hamburgers — The Rodeo Double Cheeseburger or the Bacon Double Cheeseburger. Either option is a nice upgrade from the $5 meal, which Thrillist notes only included a Double Whopper Jr. The Rodeo Double Cheeseburger, for example, comes with two patties, "crispy-fried onion rings," barbeque sauce, and two slices of American cheese. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger also has two flame-grilled hamburger patties and two slices of cheese, as well as toppings like bacon, ketchup, mustard, and pickles. Both options are served on the brand's trademark sesame seed bun.
Either of those burger choices also come served with hearty sides, specifically a value order of French fries and an order of Chicken Fries (9-count). The upgraded (and up-priced) deal is available now at participating Burger King locations around the country.