Wings Over's New Menu Items Are Made For Bacon Lovers

Wings Over has an interesting backstory. Its humble origins can be traced to 1999, when the original location debuted in the college town of Amherst, Massachusetts. Before long, the chicken wing outpost was a chain with a "cult-like following,” per QSR, for its saucy and dry-rubbed offerings beyond the standard Buffalo-style wing. It soon took flight beyond Amherst, opening franchise locations in multiple states.

The story goes that Dan Leyva fell hard for Wings Over as a student at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and was "devastated” when his favored location closed in 2017 (via Forbes). He and three friends decided to put their money toward reopening the restaurant, and before long the quartet acquired the entire operation. They rebranded Wings Over to focus on their food, friendly employees, and "smileable experiences” designed to bring customers in and position the company for long-lasting growth. These strategies helped Wings Over solidify itself as one of a handful of chicken restaurants taking over the U.S.

Change appears to be a priority for Wings Over — and these updates sometimes include things like limited-time-only sauce flavors and sizzling new menu drops that make room for bacon.