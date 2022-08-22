The Sandwich So Good It Has Its Own Fair

Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak; Chicago celebrates Italian beef (especially since the success of The Bear); New Orleans proudly serves its po' boy; and Binghamton boasts ... the spiedie. If you don't know what a spiedie is, a) you're clearly not from Upstate New York and b) your loss. Technically, the spiedie was born outside of Binghamton, in the town of Endicott (per Atlas of Popular Culture in the Northeastern U.S.), but it's been adopted and celebrated in the general area to great acclaim. The backstory is a bit contested, but everyone agrees that the sandwich started in the 1930s with Italian immigrants to the Southern Tier region of New York State, who marinated their meat in a sort of Italian dressing, grilled it to charred perfection, and then added some bread for good measure.

Why "spiedie?" The word has nothing to do with speed; it comes from the Italian word "spiedo" meaning a kitchen spit. Skewered meat placed on a spit is a "spiedino." Spiedies are a deceptively simple sandwich: just meat and Italian bread or a hoagie roll; that's it. Broome County natives know that they need no accompaniment — it's only the uninitiated who try to add cheese or other toppings (via Bon Appetit).

The first spiedies were made with chunks of lamb, and while those are still considered the original, fully authentic variations are now made with all kinds of meat: beef, pork, and chicken spiedies are now given equal playing time.