How The Bear Influenced A Chicago Beef Boom

If you've ever worked in restaurants, "The Bear" was likely an extremely stressful show for you to watch, even if you couldn't stop binging it because you also felt heard and understood. As Eater pointed out, "The Bear" stood out as one of the few portrayals of a run-down mom and pop restaurant on screen, rather than the Michelin star restaurant of "Burnt," for example. If you haven't watched the show yet, it follows the harsh reality of restaurant life where Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) tries to turn around his family restaurant that his late brother left to him. Carmy struggles when he tries to incorporate his fine dining background into a restaurant that runs on a vague "system."

One tradition that the main character doesn't dare to mess with, however, is the recipe for the restaurant's signature dish, Italian beef. According to The New York Times, the traditional Italian beef sandwich consists of thinly sliced roast beef, hot giardiniera (mixed pickled vegetables), and optional roasted sweet peppers nestled in a "Turano Baking Company French roll." Then, the sandwich is either "dipped, dunked, or baptized," in beef jus. Watching Carmy methodically make the sandwiches was absolutely mesmerizing on "The Bear," so it's no surprise that there was a huge spike in demand for this messy sandwich following the premiere.