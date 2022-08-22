Duff Goldman's Throwback Game Of Thrones Cake Has The Internet In Awe
If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," you might have tuned into the "House of the Dragon" prequel on Sunday, August 21. The prequel tells the story of House Targaryen, but because it takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the beloved (or hated, depending on who you ask) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will not be present in the series (via HBO). The original "Game of Thrones" premiered in 2011, and by the end of its run, it was the most popular show in the world, according to Time. Per Variety, the series finale racked up 19.3 million viewers, the biggest in HBO history.
Pastry chef Duff Goldman is the owner of Charm City Cakes — a bakery that is known for its extravagant creations. The photo gallery on its website showcases cakes in the shapes of houses, grandfather clocks, beer cans, and even vending machines. Given the monumental success of "Game of Thrones" in 2019 and the recent launch of "House of the Dragon," Charm City Cakes couldn't pass up on an opportunity to promote a requested creation that was inspired by the franchise.
The cake was made for a wedding
Years after Charm City Cakes created a "Game of Thrones" themed cake, owner Duff Goldman posted a throwback image on social media in celebration of the new prequel. His caption on Instagram read, "Who's ready for House of the Dragon?!? I know I am. Throwback to this amazing cake my team @charmcitycakes did for a #GameofThrones Wedding! @hbo." The cake featured five layers topped with a castle from the show.
Fans of the bakery filled the comment section with love. "You and your team make such awesome cakes," one comment read. Another read, "Wow — love it!" Others expressed interest in their own themed cake. One person wrote, "I wonder what kind of cake my daughter will want or if she will have a theme wedding?" An Instagrammer with an upcoming birthday hoped the bakery would throw them a bone. "I've never had a custom bday cake... I would [love] one from you," the commenter wrote. "That would be a great gift."
Luckily, those interested in a cake made by Duff Goldman don't necessarily have to live in Baltimore to get a taste of these amazing creations. In fact, the cakery offers shipping through Goldbelly.