Duff Goldman's Throwback Game Of Thrones Cake Has The Internet In Awe

If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," you might have tuned into the "House of the Dragon" prequel on Sunday, August 21. The prequel tells the story of House Targaryen, but because it takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the beloved (or hated, depending on who you ask) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will not be present in the series (via HBO). The original "Game of Thrones" premiered in 2011, and by the end of its run, it was the most popular show in the world, according to Time. Per Variety, the series finale racked up 19.3 million viewers, the biggest in HBO history.

Pastry chef Duff Goldman is the owner of Charm City Cakes — a bakery that is known for its extravagant creations. The photo gallery on its website showcases cakes in the shapes of houses, grandfather clocks, beer cans, and even vending machines. Given the monumental success of "Game of Thrones" in 2019 and the recent launch of "House of the Dragon," Charm City Cakes couldn't pass up on an opportunity to promote a requested creation that was inspired by the franchise.