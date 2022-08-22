Ice Cream Is Healthier Than A Multigrain Bagel, According To One Study

With many foods, it's easy to say whether they're healthy or not. For example, watermelon is considered a healthy snack, while potato chips are deemed junk food. However, some foods are harder to place on the healthy/unhealthy spectrum, and others are incorrectly placed on this spectrum.

When comparing ice cream and a multigrain bagel, you'd think it would be easy to say which of the two is a healthier option. Obviously, it's the bagel, right? Multigrain foods just sound healthier, especially compared to a Ben & Jerry's chocolate lover's dream topped with chocolate syrup and sprinkles.

But even though a multigrain bagel is widely believed to be healthier than a big bowl of chocolate ice cream, this isn't actually the case. Yep, you're reading this correctly; nutrition experts say chocolate ice cream -– and ice cream in general –- is actually healthier than a multigrain bagel. But how is this possible? Don't worry; the experts have data.