Here's What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Made For The US Open Menu

Champion chef Alex Guarnaschelli will be joining tennis champions at this year's U.S. Open. The Food Network star will in fact be returning to the U.S. Open, as her pop-up version of her restaurant Fare graced plates and palates at the 2021 U.S. Open as well (per U.S. Open). This year, Guarnaschelli's Fare will be featured as part of the new Flavors of the Open event on August 25 (via Yahoo).

The Flavors of the Open event is a first this year and takes place during Fan Week, an open week where fans don't need a ticket to watch players practice, watch current and former players speak, and enjoy other events. Some of the special events require their own specific paid tickets, as is the case with Flavors of the Open. During the regular Open, Guarnaschelli's Fare will be part of the restaurant or sit-down dining options available at the top tier of service. The championship offers seven tiers of dining options, so there's something for every taste, time frame, and budget. Here's what to expect on the menu at Fare.