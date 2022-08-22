Crumbl Cookies Just Brought Back An Award-Winning Flavor

Crumbl Cookies have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. The Takeout partially attributes this viral cookie company's success to its distinct pink packaging and drool-worthy videos on TikTok. The company was founded in 2017, but 2020 was the year it really took off, boasting $53.4 million in domestic sales. The company was built on the self-proclaimed "world's best chocolate chip cookie," which remains on the menu every week, while the rest of the flavors rotate (via Crumbl's official website). These limited-time flavors create a sense of FOMO, which we all know is a powerful tool.

"Typically, cookies only come out on the calendar once or twice a year, because that's how many flavors we have," COO of Crumbl Sawyer Hemsley said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "We have about 170 plus flavors." That is a lot of flavors to come up with, so every once in a while Crumbl outsources the cookie creation process to its fans. It creates the "People's Choice Cookie" using Instagram's polling feature, where cookie lovers can vote on the cookie base, frosting, and topping. In 2021, fans voted to make a sweet treat featuring a widely beloved cookie, and it returned to the menu this week.