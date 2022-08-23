The Internet Is Floored Over A Fake McDonald's Vs Burger King Competition

The boys behind Beta Squad are known for their fake employee pranks, where they show up in fake uniforms and "work" at a location as long as they can without getting called out, asked to leave, or having the police called (via YouTube). They've previously been fake Starbucks employees, fake Walmart employees, and even fake McDonald's employees. But this time they took things one step further — they weren't just fake employees, they ran fake restaurants.

Well, real restaurants, just not the ones they purported to be. The Squad set up a fake Burger King (King Burger) across the street from a fake MacDonald's (called Donalds Mac), and hired real employees to cook the food, which looked basically identical to the food sold at the imitated establishments. They then split the Squad into two teams and suited the whole crew up in very convincing fake uniforms.

Then the boys set about to see who could serve the most real customers at their fake restaurant, proving which is really preferred by customers. While they attracted the attention of the local news and were kicked out of a real McDonald's, the experiment largely went smoothly, but of course with lots of laughs and mini pranks delivered along the way. So who won the fake burger wars? King Burger blew Donalds Mac out of the water with 803 customers to Donalds Mac's 235. Seems like it really is the king.