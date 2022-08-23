Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Cheesesteak

Arby's just announced that it is bringing back its Prime Rib Cheesesteak sandwich for a limited time (via Chew Boom). The sandwich, which is inspired by the iconic Philly Cheesesteak, is made with sliced prime rib, melted provolone cheese, onions, and roasted red and yellow peppers. The price of the sandwich varies by location, but the suggested price named by Chew Boom was $6.29 for the sandwich and $9.29 for a combo meal.

One interesting thing to note is that one of Arby's big selling points for this sandwich is that it's made with prime rib, which is usually a large cut of meat that's often slow-roasted, then sliced, according to MasterClass. Meanwhile, the most renowned cheesesteak joints in Philly actually use thinly sliced then griddled ribeye in theirs (via visit Philadelphia). That might be one of the reasons Philly makes the best cheesesteaks, to begin with.

This isn't the first time Arby's has had good news for fans of its Prime Rib Cheesesteak. The brand also brought the sandwich back for a spell earlier in the year, in February. Whether or not it's one of the absolute best cheesesteaks in America, it apparently has a big enough fanbase for Arby's to keep bringing it back.