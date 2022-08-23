The Hidden Valley Ranch Collab You Never Knew You Needed Is Here

nHidden Valley Ranch has teamed up with TRUFF. As Forbes explains, two friends with a popular Instagram, a garage to test recipes in, and a pandemic-stricken nation of people with more time on their hands to cook all played a hand in making TRUFF's truffle hot sauce a success. Now, according to a press release published by PR Newswire, TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch have created a sauce called Spicy Truffle Ranch by infusing TRUFF's Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce into Hidden Valley Ranch. The sauce comes in 18-ounce bottles for $24.99 and includes flavor elements from red chiles, black truffles, and ranch.

But, landing a bottle of Spicy Truffle Ranch will be a little more complicated than walking into the nearest grocery store. Bottles will go on sale on the TRUFF website at 11 a.m on August 30. The release is described as "ultra-limited," which could mean some fans may miss out, but there's an online waitlist that will provide notifications for those who try their luck.

Judging by Hidden Valley Ranch's Instagram post, one person who is excited about Spicy Truffle Ranch is "Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane" reality star Paul Swan. Swan enthusiastically responded, "Wow..wow...wow!! 2 of my favorite things in life combined into one!" Let's just hope for Swan's sake, that he's as quick at ordering sauce as he is at carrying tires!