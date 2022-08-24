New Survey Reveals The Seasonal Fast-Food Item People Would Love To Have Year-Round
It's almost fall! It seems like people start clamoring for pumpkin spice as soon as there's a hint of crispness in the air (per The Boston Globe). Consumers impatiently wait for the release of their favorite items, and according to Study Finds, autumn is the season that most people associate with their favorite seasonal foods. In addition to pumpkin spice, there are apple pie and apple cider-inspired flavors, plus some pecan praline items making their appearance in a nod to Thanksgiving's beloved pie (via Study Finds). Not all seasonal items are sweets, of course. A number of fast food joints make sandwiches with turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, plus a bit of cranberry sauce for good measure (so does Wawa).
Fall hasn't totally cornered the market on seasonal love, though. Christmas is no slouch when it comes to nostalgic treats. While there's peppermint-flavored everything at Christmastime, hot chocolate also makes its grand appearance in winter — and it's hard to beat hot chocolate for cold-weather beverage satisfaction. Egg nog never takes the top spot, but it has a loyal fan base (per Wide Open Eats). Overall, fall and winter flavors are hard to beat, but there's one specific seasonal fast-food item that people wish they could enjoy year-round.
Call it the luck of the Irish
Spring and summer flavors tends to be less sentimental for most consumers, possibly because there are fewer traditional family gatherings in those seasons (at least indoors). That's why the top spot for seasonal fast-food item that people want to enjoy year-round may be surprising. While pumpkin spice lovers are truly a force to be reckoned with, a new survey for Mashed gave top billing to an unexpected contender: McDonald's Shamrock Shake. A whopping 28.5% of participants would love to see this item available all year long.
While the PSL lovers won a decisive 25% of the vote, the glories of the Shamrock Shake are still so vivid in consumer's memories that, several months before its reappearance, fast food aficionados are already dreaming of its return. Other beloved favorites included Popeye's Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey, which won over almost 18% of respondents, IHOP's Winter Wonderland Pancakes with nearly 17% of the vote, and Dunkin's Peppermint Mocha Latte, which 12% of people surveyed pine for.
There's a season for everything — but if only those seasons were longer!