Trader Joe's Just Added A New Fruity Ice Cream To Its Lineup

With the summer season winding down, many grocery stores are starting to stock their shelves with all things fall. Grilling essentials and s'mores supplies are being replaced with Halloween candy and tailgating treats, and then, of course, there's the re-emergence of the beloved pumpkin spice flavor that seems to take over practically every product in the market, including a few controversial ones (we're looking at you, pumpkin spice Cup Noodles).

The reappearance of autumnal fare is no doubt exciting to fans of spooky season. However, there may also be a few summer lovers out who are feeling a bit cheated by the changes happening at their favorite grocery chain — the summer season doesn't officially come to an end until September 22, after all (via Farmers' Almanac). If you're someone who would prefer to spend the next 29 days gobbling down ice cream rather than sipping on pumpkin spice lattes, it may be of interest to you that the Trader Joe's is still introducing a few warm weather faves. In fact, just this week, TJ's fan Instagram account @traderjoeslist spotted a new frozen, fruity treat at their local store that might just help shoppers beat the heat until summer comes to an end.

"NEW MANGO CREAM BARS," the shoppers excitedly captioned a post on August 23, adding that they taste "incredible" and contain no artificial mango flavor. "Will you be adding these to your #traderjoeslist?" they asked. Based on the comments section, the answer looks to be "yes."