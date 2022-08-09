Cup Noodles Is Officially Bringing Back Its Controversial Fall Flavor

As the nights begin to grow longer and cooler, and the valleys and hills turn into a canvas of crimson, purple, and amber, you may start to feel Autumn in the air. And just as summer brings us barbeque sauce and hamburgers, the Fall brings the usual dishes of pumpkin spice and noodle soup. After all, what signifies the Fall season more than a fresh slice of pumpkin pie? Perhaps Cup Noodle's returning fall flavor seeks to combine these two beloved fall dishes into one unique flavor that will surely get any pumpkin spice addict talking.

According to an August 4 tweet, Cup Noodles' infamous fall flavor "Pumpkin Spice" has made its annual "return from the dead." Per Food & Wine, this particular flavor of instant ramen noodles came around back in 2021, advertised as being "sweet, savory and spiced" — something that was pretty bold for a product usually known for being chicken flavored. Rather than have an included pumpkin spice packet, you're supposed to cook the noodles in a special sauce that will imbibe them with that trademark sweet pumpkin flavor.

But is Cup Noodles just messing with everyone, trying to make a joke about America's obsession with pumpkin spice? Or are these unconventional noodles actually something worth trying?