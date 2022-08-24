The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Fall Menu Is Officially Here
Fall is right around the corner and that means it's officially pumpkin season. Any coffee shop worth its salt releases an autumn themed menu to ring in the cooler weather. Of course, we all know about the infamous pumpkin spice latte, or PSL for short, first introduced by Starbucks in 2003 (via CBS News). Since the PSL's inception, other companies have followed suit, offering versions of the fall drink.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is one coffee conglomerate that has embraced seasonal menu items. The chain is known for its extremely caffeinated coffee, unique ice blended drinks, and whole leaf gourmet tea. The Coffee Bean started as a local California chain, but in 2019, it was purchased by Jollibee Foods Corp. The Coffee Bean already had a sizable presence overseas at the time of the acquisition, and it continues to operate 284 locations domestically (per QSR).
The Coffee Bean is no stranger to launching seasonal beverages and food items. Its most recent seasonal items highlighted the fruity and refreshing flavors of summer. The watermelon mint cold brew tea is infused with a watermelon mint sauce, and the mango cold brew tea is infused with mango puree (via Chew Boom). Now that summer is coming to end, though, The Coffee Bean is officially announcing its fall lineup and embracing all the wonderful flavors of autumn.
Expect lots of pumpkin and toffee
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf officially launched its fall menu with delicious new flavors. The company's goal this season is to "Celebrate sweet, savory and spicy flavors," according to the press release. Along with new items, the fan favorite pumpkin latte will make its reappearance. The latte can be made hot or as an ice-blended drink, but no matter how it's ordered, the beverage is made from a blend of pumpkin flavor, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
The new fall drinks also include the pumpkin cream cold brew, salted toffee latte/ice blended drink, and the salted toffee cold brew. The new pumpkin cold brew has notes of pumpkin and vanilla, but the standout feature is the new cream cap. According to PR Newswire, the cold cream is a velvety smooth, sweetened foam that tops the beverage. The salted toffee beverages add a sweetened flavor to the chain's bold espresso — The Coffee Bean even created a new salty toffee syrup to be used especially for these drinks (via Chew Boom).
The seasonal menu will only be around until October 31, so be sure to grab a drink to get the cozy season started!