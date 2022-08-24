The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Fall Menu Is Officially Here

Fall is right around the corner and that means it's officially pumpkin season. Any coffee shop worth its salt releases an autumn themed menu to ring in the cooler weather. Of course, we all know about the infamous pumpkin spice latte, or PSL for short, first introduced by Starbucks in 2003 (via CBS News). Since the PSL's inception, other companies have followed suit, offering versions of the fall drink.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is one coffee conglomerate that has embraced seasonal menu items. The chain is known for its extremely caffeinated coffee, unique ice blended drinks, and whole leaf gourmet tea. The Coffee Bean started as a local California chain, but in 2019, it was purchased by Jollibee Foods Corp. The Coffee Bean already had a sizable presence overseas at the time of the acquisition, and it continues to operate 284 locations domestically (per QSR).

The Coffee Bean is no stranger to launching seasonal beverages and food items. Its most recent seasonal items highlighted the fruity and refreshing flavors of summer. The watermelon mint cold brew tea is infused with a watermelon mint sauce, and the mango cold brew tea is infused with mango puree (via Chew Boom). Now that summer is coming to end, though, The Coffee Bean is officially announcing its fall lineup and embracing all the wonderful flavors of autumn.