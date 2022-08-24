There's Now A Pita That Tastes Just Like A Girl Scout Cookie Favorite

"I'm speechless with excitement!!" wrote one user on Stacy's Instagram post. "Can't wait to try these!" stated another. The reason for their joy? The sugary taste of Thin Mints has been combined with the crunchy bite of pita to create Girl Scout Thin Mints Flavored Pita Thins. Those eager fans are probably also excited about how the crispy, cookie-inspired treats from Stacy's come in a big bag perfect for sharing — customers who purchase the product will get 15.06 ounces of chocolatey, mint chip-y chips to delight in.

According to Food Sided, this team-up isn't just for making mouths water. Stacy's is also hoping to bring more attention to Girl Scouts' mission to teach young girls how to be business leaders. The company has even gifted $50,000 to Girl Scouts.

Although the hype train for these snacks has already taken off, they will not officially hit stores until September and, when they do, will only be able to be purchased for a limited time. In the meantime, if you're hoping to further expand your pita snack flavors, you may want to be on the lookout for Aldi's Pizza Flavored Baked Pita Puffs.