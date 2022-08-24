DoorDash Just Ended Its Partnership With Walmart. Here's What That Means

DoorDash began as a much-needed food delivery service at a time (2013) when restaurant delivery was spotty in many areas, including in Northern California, where the service first rolled out (via The DoorDash Story). But, the founders of DoorDash had a bigger vision. They wanted to become a "local, on-demand FedEx" type of service, one that would deliver not only restaurant food but also items from retail stores, including groceries and pet supplies (via DoorDash Story and DoorDash blog). In fact, in 2021, DoorDash rolled out "double-dash," which the DoorDash blog describes as allowing customers to secure the delivery of products from more than one store in their local area. But before that, DoorDash had already been delivering grocery store items from Walmart to customers since 2018 (via Walmart press release), as well as other items available at the big box department store.

The Walmart/DoorDash joint venture launched first in Atlanta with a goal of reaching 40% of American households. By April 2022, the Walmart/DoorDash partnership was available in 45 states, per Ridester. In fact, Ridester claimed that "the Walmart partnership is one of DoorDash's most popular delivery destinations." Whether or not there's truth to that, the fact is that DoorDash has now officially come to the conclusion that the partnership is "no longer mutually beneficial," according to an inside source who spoke to Insider on the condition of anonymity. In early August, the delivery service notified Walmart that it would be discontinuing the four-year-long partnership, via Bloomberg.