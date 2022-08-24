Califia Farms Just Unveiled A Brand-New Pumpkin Creamer

When it comes to dairy substitutes, there's no doubt the food industry has come a long way. There are now more plant milk options on the market than ever before, meaning there's something for everyone to enjoy. Even so, the dairy-free milk market is continuing to grow, and at the rate it's going, it's projected to make up 30% of all milk sales by the end of 2026 (via The New York Times).

There are endless possibilities for plant milk products (like soy milk, almond milk, and even pea milk), but one of the most beloved varieties, by far, is oat milk. In just a few short years since its emergence, oat milk is now the second most popular plant milk on the market (via Food Dive). With its creamy texture, neutral flavor profile, and high marks in sustainability, it really does check all of the boxes for a top-tier plant-based alternative. And now — as if we couldn't love it enough — oat milk is going through a major upgrade to celebrate the arrival of the fall season on behalf of Califia Farms.