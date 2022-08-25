The Real Reason A Miami Applebee's Just Went Delivery-Only

During the pandemic, the restaurant industry was one of the most hard-hit businesses due to many state regulations of limited dining capacity or no dining indoors at all (per ABC News). Many businesses found creative ways to continue operating, including using robots for specific labor, third-party delivery services, and QR-coded menus (via JWU). While the change was forced upon them, it's resulted in a shift in consumer dining habits, and companies are taking notice. Applebee's, in particular, is trying a new option in Miami that could be a fruitful direction for the company.

Instead of building a new brick-and-mortar store, Applebee's partnered with CloudKitchens to open a ghost kitchen in the Wynwood Arts District of Florida just minutes from Miami (via Restaurant Dive). The 200-square feet location pales compared to the typical 3,800-4,700 square feet of a typical Applebee's restaurant, so why the change?

Like most business decisions, it boils down to cost, but maybe not the standard cost you hear about lately, like labor increase and cost of goods increase. Let's break down what went into their decision-making and what changes this decision has brought about.