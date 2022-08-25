America's Favorite Snack May Not Surprise You, New Data Reveals

Do you have an insatiable sweet tooth? Do your taste buds gravitate towards salty and savory? No matter which flavor profile puts a smile on your face, America's supermarkets are jam-packed with treats to satisfy your every hankering. And, while you may consider yourself a loyal snacker, faithfully sticking with your favorites, it turns out that your fellow citizens can be an indecisive bunch.

For instance, Insider reports that back in 2012, a YouGov poll indicated that America's numero uno snacking choice was Ritz Crackers. Yes, just a decade ago, a cracker topped the list. Fast-forward to mid-2021, another YouGov study revealed quite different results with M&Ms coming out on top. Somewhere along the line, the nation's cravings shifted from Ritz to candy-coated chocolate. Yet, by the end of 2021, a Statista consumer study showed that Americans now chose cookies over any other snack. And, in July 2022, research by Zippia narrowed the generic term "cookie" down to pinpoint that the top snack in the country was, in fact, the Oreo. Meanwhile, The Washington Post revealed that snackers around the globe reached for chocolate, with fruit coming in a close second.

Whether it's a case of eclectic taste buds or mere fickleness, it seems that America has no desire to let just one snack food sit on its laurels, lapping up all the sales and praise year after year. Predictably, recent data shows that America has crowned yet another snack item the head honcho — and it may or may not surprise you.