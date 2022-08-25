The Macallan Created A Whisky Bottle Made Out Of Recycled Bentleys
Drinking and driving are the least dynamic pair of all time, but curiously, Scotch whisky brand The Macallan and luxury car brand Bentley Motors seem to go together like plaid loafers and a crackling fire. We're typecasting here, but we can't imagine the anonymous buyer who purchased a bottle of the heritage Scotch for $1.3 million at auction this year would turn down a joy ride in one of the British motor vehicle manufacturer's finest models. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if that person already has one or two Bentleys in their garage.
In addition to having a storied enchantment of opulence on their side, both The Macallan (founded in 1824) and Bentley (founded in 1919) have earned respect for the craftsmanship that goes into their products. With this in mind, and considering that Scotch sales are booming (per Bloomberg), it's not so surprising that the brands have teamed up to create a product suited for consumers whose bespoke home bars play host to vintage top-shelf spirits.
The Macallan Horizon will be available in 2023
The Macallan and Bentley became global partners in July 2021 and have teamed up to bring fans a single malt whisky in a fancy jacket made of "repurposed or ethically sourced" materials, some of which come from its partner's luxury cars (per PR Newswire). Dubbed The Macallan Horizon, the limited-edition bottle sleeve — which "uses cutting edge technology to create an exclusive horizontal design" and contains a bottle with an "extraordinary" 180-degree twist — will be available in the summer of 2023.
Inspired by Macallan's Six Pillars collection, which recently sold for more than $800,000 (via Jetset Magazine) The Macallan Horizon uses six key materials sourced from Scotland and the U.K. They include recycled copper from the "disused curiously small spirit stills" of The Macallan's former distillery, "recovered" aluminum from the Bentley Motors manufacturing process, plus recycled wood, glass, and "carbon neutral leather."
As for the liquor inside, The Macallan "Master Whisky Maker" Kirsteen Campbell created a special flavor profile that takes inspiration from Bentley Motors' headquarters in Crewe, England. The Macallan and Bentley will share pricing and availability updates closer to the product's release date.