The Macallan Created A Whisky Bottle Made Out Of Recycled Bentleys

Drinking and driving are the least dynamic pair of all time, but curiously, Scotch whisky brand The Macallan and luxury car brand Bentley Motors seem to go together like plaid loafers and a crackling fire. We're typecasting here, but we can't imagine the anonymous buyer who purchased a bottle of the heritage Scotch for $1.3 million at auction this year would turn down a joy ride in one of the British motor vehicle manufacturer's finest models. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if that person already has one or two Bentleys in their garage.

In addition to having a storied enchantment of opulence on their side, both The Macallan (founded in 1824) and Bentley (founded in 1919) have earned respect for the craftsmanship that goes into their products. With this in mind, and considering that Scotch sales are booming (per Bloomberg), it's not so surprising that the brands have teamed up to create a product suited for consumers whose bespoke home bars play host to vintage top-shelf spirits.