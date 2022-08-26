What You Need To Know About Krispy Kreme's One-Day-Only Artemis I Donut

Three, two, one, blast off! After taking a fifty-year break from visiting the moon, NASA is now sending a rocket called the Artemis I — sans any astronauts — back for an overdue visit (per Scientific American). The launch is planned for this Monday, August 29 at around 8:33 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and we're sure plenty of people across the U.S. are gearing up to watch as America once again reaches for the stars. And while you're seeing history unfold on your TV screen, you're probably going to need some space-themed snacks.

But before you run off to order some astronaut ice cream for a winning launch day breakfast, you should know that Krispy Kreme is releasing a donut fit for an astronaut (per Business Wire). And although the chain has a history of serving up sweetly themed treats (like the adorable donuts it created for Halloween last year), its special offering for the Artemis I launch may be Krispy Kreme's most unique celebratory donut yet. This isn't only due to its out-of-this-world appearance — just like the launch, you'll only be able to savor this treat for a single day.