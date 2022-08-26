The Viral TikTok Italian Burger That's Practically Inedible

There's an interesting dichotomy between dishes at restaurants and homemade recipes that go viral on TikTok. For a recipe to go viral on TikTok, it has to be simple enough for large groups of people to make, but also feature a new "hack" or interesting technique. The feta pasta is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Not only was the ingredient list very short for this recipe (garlic, tomatoes, feta, basil, and pasta), but plopping a block of feta in the middle of the pan and baking it went against every instinct how to make pasta, so it was simultaneously exciting and nerve-wracking (via Grilled Cheese Social).

On the flip side, for dishes at restaurants to go viral, the more over the top, the better. The Red Chickz, a Nashville hot chicken restaurant in Los Angeles, joined TikTok in 2019 and now has over 1 million followers because they make hilariously oversized sandwiches and are never afraid to add too much sauce (per Bon Appétit). One burger shop in Italy took a page out of The Red Chickz' book and just went viral on TikTok for a decadent burger, but not for the reasons they hoped.