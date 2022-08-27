Instagram Is In Awe Of Dunkin's Blood Orange Refresher

According to QSR Magazine, Dunkin' introduced its new line of iced, fruity Refreshers back in June 2020. The coffee shop was a bit late to the party, as Starbucks launched its Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime Refreshers back in 2012. However, this isn't the first time Dunkin' has experimented with drinks outside of the coffee realm. The coffee chain has been serving its cult-favorite frozen Coolattas since around 1997 (per Dunkin's official website). The Refreshers became a welcome addition to Dunkin's coffee-alternative menu, especially because the drinks contain a bit of a caffeine boost from green tea (via QSR).

The first flavors of this summer beverage back in 2020 were Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit, and the brand has released a few more flavors since then. In spring of this year, Dunkin' released the Mango Pineapple Refresher, which could be enjoyed with either a green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade base, per the company website. Now that we are nearing fall, the coffee chain has a new Refresher that seems designed for the transition to chillier weather.