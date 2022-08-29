The Tragic Death Of Former White House Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier

Chef Roland Mesnier, who served the White House as a pastry chef for 26 years, passed away on Friday, August 26 (via White House History). A chef since he was 14, he accomplished many things throughout his life. His love for his craft began unexpectedly when he started working at a pastry shop as his brother's apprentice, according to the chef's website. From there, his resume continued to stack up; he worked at London's Savory Hotel as a pastry sous chef and as an Executive Pastry Chef at both the Princess Bermuda resort and Paris's Four Seasons Hotel George V. He then grew to take on the role of Princess's Corporate Pastry Chef before making his way to the USA, where he worked at The Homestead resort in Virginia.

During his time at Princess Bermuda, Mesnier met his wife Martha Whiteford, Per White House History. Whiteford, who passed away in January of this year, was a school teacher from West Virginia. The pair had one son named George. In 1979, 10 years after the couple got married, they moved into the White House for Mesnier's most impressive role.